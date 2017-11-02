A+ Mini Storage sold

By Staff Reporters on November 2, 2017

A+ Mini Storage, located on U.S. Highway 98 in Navarre, was sold to a national company this month according to a press release from the seller’s representative Argus Self Storage Sales Network Broker Affiliates.

The property was sold by W.M. Bell & Co. of Santa Rosa County, LLC, owned by William Bell, Oct. 3 to National Storage Affiliates, a national self-storage operator.

