Emerald Coast Med Spa welcomes new staff Keeps you looking and feeling better

Stephanie Wilbanks has been a paramedical esthetician for 17 years and brings her passion for skin care to work every day at the Emerald Coast Medical Spa in Navarre.

Her business recently expanded its square footage and service at its new location at the First National Bank and Trust building in the heart of Navarre. Emerald Coast Medical Spa is located just northwest of the Navarre Beach Causeway.

The expansion includes customized relaxing facials, massages, including couple massages, spray tans, permanent makeup and makeup applications.

Those services complement the medical services already offered at the spa, which include acne treatment, chemical peels, Botox, Dysport, Juvaderm, Restylane, Perlane, laser hair removal, laser treatments, fat killing laser, skin tightening laser, IPL and fractional laser.

Most of the chemical peels used in treatments are unique to Emerald Coast Medical Spa and were created by Wilbanks. The treatments are specifically designed to dramatically improve your overall appearance while remaining safe and non-invasive. Emerald Coast Medical Spa also partners with Kat House Salon, a full-service salon that offers hair services, eyelash extensions, manicures and pedicures.

Wilbanks loves to help people achieve their skin care goals, whether it’s dealing with acne or just the overall health of skin.

“I truly love helping people look and feel better about themselves,” Wilbanks said. “My motto is when you look better you feel better.”

The newest staff members to join the business are Ashley Nicholson and Dr. J. Howell Tiller.

Ashley is a Board Certified Advanced Nurse Practitioner with more than 15 years of surgical/medical nursing and extensive experience in aesthetic medicine. She graduated from the University of South Alabama with MSN as a Family Nurse Practitioner in 2006. Ashley graduated from Auburn University at Montgomery in 2003 with a BSN. Ashley’s experience allows her to recommend the best procedures and products to address client’s areas of concern.

Ashley spends quality one-on- one time with clients to educate and prepare them for procedures and treatments. Her professional goal is to help each of her clients find the best methods to address their skin care concerns and reveal their natural beauty. She focuses on gentle, long-lasting, noninvasive solutions that enhance appearance and self-confidence. Her specialty provides exceptional expertise in nonsurgical facial rejuvenation. Her expertise extends to injectables such as Botox, Dysport, Juvederm, Restylane, Sculptra and Voluma as well as other available soft tissue fillers. Ashley is married with two children and lives in Gulf Breeze.

Dr. J. Howell Tiller has been a cosmetic surgeon for 30 plus years and is internationally recognized as a leader in cosmetic surgery for men and women and regularly attends medical conferences as an invited guest to introduce his unique surgical procedures. He pioneered muscle augmentation, specializing in biceps/triceps, pectoral, abdominal, buttock and calf implants. He served as President Ronald Reagan’s personal surgeon when he was at the National Naval Medical Center and retired from active duty in 1988 as a Commander in the U.S. Navy. He then became a director of Watergate Cosmetic Surgery and opened a cosmetic surgery practice in Miami. In 2016, Dr. Tiller returned to his hometown, Pensacola and is available for consultations at Emerald Coast Med Spa in Navarre.

So if you are looking for a place to meet all of your skin care needs, stop by Emerald Coast Medical Spa today for a free skincare consultation and evaluation and let Stephanie determine what needs you have based on your budget and the amount of time you would like to spend on yourself.

Emerald Coast Medical Spa

1807 Alhambra St.

Navarre, FL 32566

850-939-5413

EmeraldCoastMedSpa.com

Hours: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: By appointment only

