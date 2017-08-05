Blue Lotus a cut above the rest

Blue Lotus Hair & Body Studio in Navarre is a one-stop shop for all of your beauty and hairstyle needs.

Located in the John Duncan Plaza on Highway 87, Blue Lotus offers everything from haircuts and the latest styles, such as shadow roots, vivid color, highlights and balayage, to manicures and pedicures and even massages.

The best part is the salon does its best to work with customers when it comes to scheduling appointments.

“We’re really accommodating and we’ll move around our schedules if we need to for an appointment,” said hairstylist Lindsay Douglas. “We do whatever we have to do to be here for clients rather than do what is most convenient for us.”

The salon opened at its current location at 2274 Highway 87 South in October and held its grand opening just before Halloween.

Owner Sandee Tolbert has more than 30 years of experience styling hair and her team of stylists includes Douglas and Skylair DeVenney.

“There are no limits when it comes to hair,” Douglas said. “If you want it done, we’ll do it.”

Rojana Mungmee is the nail tech at the salon and can handle any type of nail service while Dana Lupo works as the salon’s massage therapist, offering services such as sports massages, therapeutic massages and deep tissue massages.

Hours vary at the salon but someone is always there Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until at least 5 p.m. and on Saturdays until around 3 p.m. Hours can be extended for special events such as a prom or a wedding.

“We don’t mind staying later if we need to and we can be flexible with our schedules,” DeVenney said. “We will make sure you are taken care of if you come in.”

And when someone does come into the salon, he or she will be treated like more than just a customer.

“We strive to care and treat you like family,” DeVenney said. “We care about what you want as a customer and what you want to achieve. We’re even here to listen if you want to talk about your problems.”

Clients are made to feel like they are part of the family.

“A lot of clients will tell me about their lives,” Douglas said. “They are a lot like part of my family. If a client is sick, I’ll even check on them in a couple of days to see how they are feeling.”

As if that treatment isn’t enough, the availability of coffee, water or soda, and sometimes even treats, adds a little more hospitality to a customer’s visit to the salon.

“Sandee’s mom will bring in goodies sometimes to munch on, like cookies or brownies,” DeVenney said. “Even our clients will bring in cookies sometimes.”

The team at Blue Lotus serves clients from beyond Navarre, with people coming in from Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, Destin and Crestview. Tolbert has had some of her clients for more than 20 years.

The new location off Highway 87 has helped raise the profile of the salon and increase business. A variety of specials are offered and information on those can be found on the salon’s Facebook page.

Blue Lotus Hair & Body Studio

2274 Highway 87 South

in John Duncan Plaza

850-686-3794

