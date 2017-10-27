New leadership at The Beacon centers on care and relationships

The Beacon in Gulf Breeze will be hosting the Gulf Breeze and Navarre Beach Area Chamber of Commerce After Hours event Nov. 16.

It will begin at 5:30 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. Food and drinks will be available as well as networking opportunities at the assisted-living facility in Gulf Breeze. Tours will also be available.

The Beacon named a new executive director, Debbie Belger, over the summer and she brings 15 years of experience in long-term care to the table.

Belger oversees the day-to-day operations of The Beacon, which provides a carefree lifestyle for residents so both the residents and their loved ones can live a fulfilling life. The facility has a capacity of 120 residents and 10 nurses are on staff to provide the best possible care 24 hours a day.

“I’m just trying to build relationships with the families and the residents, and also get to know the staff,” Belger said. “I also want to build relationships in the community.”

Belger is familiar with the area, being a native of Pensacola, and is excited about her new position. The Beacon also has a new Director of Nursing as Toni Damiano was recently promoted to the spot.

As for The Beacon, it offers spacious studio and one bedroom apartments with kitchenettes, private baths and courtyard views. Personalized security response systems are available to residents as are physical therapy and exercise programs. Other amenities include card rooms, a movie theater and a salon and spa.

The Beacon also offers restaurant-style dining three times a day, and a wellness team is available to residents in which the staff works with residents, the family and medical professionals to develop customized- care programs.

A day stay and guest stay program are also offered by The Beacon. The program provides a safe and secure place for a loved one to be if a primary caregiver needs time to take of his or her own personal needs for a few hours or just to get a well-deserved vacation.

One of the other options offered by The Beacon is memory care, which is a specialized area of assisted living. Patients dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia receive care beyond what traditional assisted-living facilities are able to provide. The memory care program addresses the needs of the whole person.

Concierge service is available as well for scheduling medical appointments, activities, family visits and for accommodating other needs of the residents.

The Beacon staff is all about providing peace of mind to families knowing their loved ones will be taken care of and the staff will treat them as if they were their own family members. We work together as a team to promote, respect, dignity and independence for all residents.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact The Beacon at 850-934-4306.

The Beacon

at Gulf Breeze

4410 Gulf Breeze Parkway

Gulf Breeze, FL 32563

850-934-4306

www.The BeaconSeniorLiving.com

