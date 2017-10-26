AppRiver acquired by global investment firm

Majority ownership of south Santa Rosa County’s second-largest employer shifted last week from the company’s founders to a global multibillion-dollar private equity firm based in California.

Cloud-based cybersecurity and productivity company AppRiver LLC, based in Gulf Breeze, secured a majority investment from Marlin Equity Partners Oct. 9.

Marlin manages more than $6.7 billion of capital across multiple industries for corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders from around the globe.

Read the full article in the Oct. 26 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

