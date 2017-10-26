AppRiver acquired by global investment firm

By Jamie Gentry on October 26, 2017

Majority ownership of south Santa Rosa County’s second-largest employer shifted last week from the company’s founders to a global multibillion-dollar private equity firm based in California.

Cloud-based cybersecurity and productivity company AppRiver LLC, based in Gulf Breeze, secured a majority investment from Marlin Equity Partners Oct. 9.

Marlin manages more than $6.7 billion of capital across multiple industries for corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders from around the globe.

