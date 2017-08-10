Angels Care goes the extra mile in providing home health care

Angels Care Home Health in Fort Walton Beach and Milton has been providing quality home health care in the area for a decade.

With locations at 11 Racetrack Road NE in Fort Walton Beach and 6839 Caroline Street in Milton, Angels Care, which is part of the AngMar Medical Holdings Network headquartered in Texas, can cover all of your home health care needs.

The two locations serve Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties and offer a multitude of disease management and specialty programs, including pre-palliative care and behavioral health.

Daina Skinner, an RN, BSN, is the administrator for both the Fort Walton Beach and Milton locations.

“Home health care covers a wide range of medical services, including skilled nursing, restorative therapy and medical and social services that are administered to patients in their home with the ultimate goal being to help them maintain their health, wellness and independence.”

A skilled nursing staff headed up by Director of Nursing Cindy Crews handles all aspects of home health care needs for patients, be it helping someone manage chronic conditions, chronic obstructive pulmonary conditions or helping someone recover from injuries or surgeries.

Services can be provided in the home or in assisted living facilities and retirement communities. Medicare covers services 100 percent for patients that are eligible. All home care is directed by a physician’s order.

“We include the patient, the family and the physician on the care planning and we follow the plan of care of the physician,” Skinner said. “We emphasize patient and family education to empower the patient and the family to take an active role in management of their conditions.”

One of the main benefits of home health care is that it allows those receiving it, particularly senior citizens, to be more involved in the management of their condition and experience a higher level of independence. They also tend to recover more quickly and home health care is a more cost-effective option than being in a facility.

What sets Angels Care apart from others is that it will take in patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including on holidays, and will go the extra mile when it comes to providing quality care for its patients.

“When patients are admitted into our services, they receive more visits from nurses and therapists in the first two weeks than they would from the typical home health agencies,” Skinner said. “The extra support in the initial healing process is crucial in assisting patients with regaining their confidence and independence.”

Angels Care also provides community classroom education opportunities that are free and open to the public and also provide caregiver support for Alzheimer’s and dementia cases. They also offer a health coach call program in which a health coach will call a patient on a monthly basis to coach them on their care.”

The education provided by Angels Care is beneficial to patients in that it helps them manage their lifestyle and their conditions while also helping them enjoy the quality of life they are accustomed to at home. Angels Care also strives to give back to the community.

The Angels Care offices are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and anyone interested in getting their loved one exceptional home health care can call 850-862-5424 or visit angelscarehealth.com for more information.

Angels Care Home Health

11 Racetrack Road NE Suite H-3

Fort Walton Beach

850-862-5424

6839 Caroline St.

Milton, Florida

850-981-3326

angelscarehealth.com

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

