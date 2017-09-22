Top 5 Events This Week

Designer Bag Bingo

Emerald Coast Exceptional Families invites you for a girl’s night out on Friday, Sept. 22 for a chance to win fabulous prizes. Event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Holley by the Sea Beach House. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Ticket purchase includes one set of bingo cards for 10 games, light refreshments, and one drink token. Extra game sheets and drink tokens will be available for purchase. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.emeraldcoastexceptionalfamilies.org.

Pumpkin Patch & Maze

Enjoy a farm hayride that will take you around the farm and to the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin of your choice Sept. 23-Nov. 4 at Holland Farms in Milton. Activities include sand box, horse tire swings, petting zoo, corn maze and more. For further details, call 850-675-6876 or visit hollandfarmsonline.com.

Pensacola Seafood Festival

Sample a variety of mouth-watering seafood dishes and enjoy continuous entertainment at Seville Square, Fountain Park and waterfront Bartram Park in Historic Downtown Pensacola Sept. 29-Oct. 1. A children’s area is filled with activities for all ages. For additional information, visit fiestaoffiveflags.com.

Navarre Women’s Expo

“Women Empowering Women” event features fashion tips & shopping, beauty & anti-aging demos, health & fitness info, networking opportunities, wine tasting, business clothing drive, door prizes and more at the Navarre Conference Center on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call the Navarre Beach Area Chamber of Commerce at 850-939-3267 or visit www.navarrechamber.com.

Santa Rosa County’s Annual Baby Shower

Healthy Start Coalition of Santa Rosa County hosts a free baby shower on Saturday, Sept. 30 for expectant mothers at the Santa Rosa County Auditorium from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be door prizes, educational booths, refreshments and much more. The Santa Rosa County Auditorium is located at 4530 Spikes Way in Milton across from Kmart. For more information, contact Deb Shuler at the 850-626-6751.

