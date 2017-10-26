Halloween events and festivities

Halloween events and family friendly festivities will be going on in Navarre and the surrounding area throughout the weekend as well as the day of Halloween. Listed below are some of the events taking place.

Oct. 27

Halloween Haunt

Join in the howling happenings for a frightfully fun time at the annual Halloween Haunt at Destin Commons from 6 – 8 p.m. It will be full of spooky crafts, fantasy face painting, trick-or-treating at the stores, and a costume contest for children in age categories from 0-12 and dogs. Beginning at 7 p.m., enjoy family safe trick-or-treating throughout the Center. Come dressed to impress and you might win a hauntingly awesome assortment of prizes. For more information, visit www.DestinCommons.com.

Oct. 28

Science Spooktacular by the Sea

From creeps of the deep, an endangered species cemetery, to science that glows in the dark, amazing sea creatures await you at the Navarre Beach Marine Science Station. Event is from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, children under 2 are free. Visit www.navarresciencestation.org for more information.

Truck or treat

Join Emerald Coast Exceptional Families for some fall fun at their first ever special needs trunk-or-treat from 4 to 7 p.m. at Harvest Village, 7552 Navarre Parkway. All ages of special needs children and their families are invited. Admission is free with one non-perishable food item to be donated to Caring and Sharing of South Santa Rosa County. To RSVP, visit www.emeraldcoastexceptionalfamilies.org.

Boo at the zoo

Children are invited to don their costumes for the weekend and enjoy the zoo decked out for the Halloween holiday in a not-so-scary environment. The event features a Halloween hay maze, monster foam play party, animal encounters, and face painting. A trick or treat trail features stations for children to enjoy toys, treats, and treasures. Businesses are encouraged to help sponsor the stations. For more information, visit www.gbzoo.com.

Wahooloween

Wahooloween at Blue Wahoos Stadium will include community-sponsored trick or treating on the concourses. Families will have this opportunity to enjoy this evening at this fun, family-friendly event. More information about this fun event will come out in future weeks. Contact Shannon Reeves at [email protected] or by calling (850) 934-8444 ext. 333 to sign-up or for more information.

Haunted Heritage Mini Festival

Children and families are invited to “Haunted Heritage Mini Festival” at the Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida, 115 Westview Avenue, Valparaiso, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Museum will be open with free admission and will feature spooky stories, Nonie’s Ark Animal Encounters, and all children ages 0-12, who come wearing their Halloween costume, will receive a goody bag while supplies last for a schedule of events and information, visit www.heritage-museum.org.

Boo at Bellingrath

Guests are invited to dress up their little goblins and enjoy a day full of Halloween fun at Boo at Bellingrath from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Gardens will be filled with Halloween-themed inflatables and treat stations. There will be local food trucks serving culinary delights and live entertainment on the Great Lawn. Don’t miss Dr. G’s magic shows, scheduled throughout the day. Tickets for this event are limited and must be purchased in advance. Admission includes entrance into Bellingrath Gardens for the day and is $13 for adults, $7.50 for children ages 5-12 and free for children ages 4 and under. For more information, visit www.bellingrath.org.

Halloween at the Museum

Bring the family and enjoy a day of Halloween fun at the National Naval Aviation Museum in the Blue Angels Atrium from 10 a.m. to noon. Museum is located at 1750 Radford Blvd., in Pensacola. The event is free and open to the public. For additional information, visit navalaviationmuseum.org or by calling 850-453-2389.

BooLu’s Haunted Fun Event

It will be a ‘spook-tacular’ event from 2 to 5 p.m. at LuLu’s Destin that you don’t want to miss featuring a costume contest, trunk-or-treat and more. For more information, call 850-710-5858 or visit www.lulubuffett.com/destin.

Splash or Treat at GulfScarium

GulfScarium festivities run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Kids, ages 3-12, in costume, receive free admission (limit of two free kids per adult). Visit http://gulfarium.com/halloween to see the event schedule, costume contest categories, and other exclusive details.

Oct. 31

Splash or Treat at GulfScarium

Friends and Family are invited to visit Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park for exclusive Halloween fun full of marine life and lots of candy. You don’t want to miss the fun with an afterhours experience from 4 to 6 p.m. During this time, all adults are free. Children in costume, ages 3-12, will receive admission into the park for only $5. Visit http://gulfarium.com/halloween to see the event schedule, costume contest categories, and other exclusive details.

Halloween Bash

An outdoor family friendly neighborhood bash will be held at 1530 Brigaten Ct., in Gulf Breeze from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be free food and fun for all ages. Costume not required.

