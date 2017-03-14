Raiders to open 2017 football season against Crusaders

By Brian Lester on March 14, 2017

Navarre’s football team will open its 2017 season Aug. 25 when it plays host to Pensacola Catholic.

The Raiders are coming off a season that matched their best in school history, finishing 12-2 and reaching the state semifinals for the second time in program history.

Navarre, which tied the school record for wins in a season, was the district runner-up a season ago and saw its season come to an end in a 35-14 state semifinal loss to Lake Gibson at Bennett C. Russell Stadium in December.

The Raiders will play their first road game Sept. 1 when they take on Washington in Pensacola.

A showdown with 2016 playoff qualifier Crestview is set for Sept. 8 in Crestview.

Homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 8 against Escambia, a team the Raiders played twice last season. Navarre earned a 17-13 win over the Gators in the regular season and held off the Gators 40-35 in a wild playoff game last November.

The game to circle on the calendar is Oct. 27. That is when the Raiders will hit the road to battle rival Gulf Breeze.

A year ago, the Raiders and Dolphins squared off in the Beach Bowl with a district title on the line and lost 31-28 in a game that went right down to the wire. Not only did Navarre’s streak of nine consecutive wins over Gulf Breeze end, but the Raiders’ 20-game regular-season win streak came to an end as well.

The Raiders close out the season at home with a Nov. 3 game against Niceville.

Navarre is aiming for its sixth consecutive playoff appearance this season under head coach Jay Walls. The 16 district champions are assured of a playoff berth and a first-round home game. Four wild cards will be selected out of each of the four regions in class 5A-8A to fill out the 32-team field.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 17 vs. Chiles (Kickoff Classic), 7 p.m.

Aug. 25 vs. Pensacola Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Crestview, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Choctaw, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Pine Forest, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Pace, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Escambia (Homecoming), 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 Bye

Oct. 27 at Gulf Breeze, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 vs. Niceville, 7:30 p.m.

