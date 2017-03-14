Navarre’s tennis teams split matches

Navarre’s tennis teams split a pair of matches last week. The girls rolled to a 6-1 win over Escambia while the boys blanked the Gators 7-0 Tuesday. Against Pace on Wednesday, Navarre’s girls lost a close one, falling 4-3, and the boys were knocked off 5-2 by the Patriots.
Below are the results from both matches.
Girls
Navarre 6, Escambia 1
Sultana Pohlmann def. Haley Meyers 6-1
Jordan Wallace defeated Dakota Fulton, 8-0
Haley Carroll defeated Ashton Floda 8-1
Megan Rudman defeated Laramie Cupp, 8-0
Leloni Strayhorn defeated Samantha Wilson 8-6
Pohlamann and Wallace defeated Myers and Fulton, 8-0
Carroll and Stikeleather lost to Floda and Wilson,8-5
Pace 4, Navarre 3
Pohlmann defeated Sarah Rabinowitz, 8-5
Wallace defeated Emma Price, 8-4
Carroll lost to Julie Abrams, 9-7
Hannah Pinson lost to Isa Lampitor, 8-3
Rudman lost to Olivia Surdel, 8-1
Pohlmann and Wallace defeated Rabinowitz and Price, 8-5
Carroll and Faith Hawkins lost to Abrams and Lampitoc, 8-5
Boys
Navarre 7, Escambia 0
Ryan Logan defeated Leonard Sellers, 8-4
Sam Griffin defeated Gavin Southerland, 8-2
Chris Stewart defeated Jakob Koske, 8-3
Stahi Sneeder defeated Dean Golden, 8-6
Gannon Casey defeated Dawson Owen, 8-0
Logan and Griffin defeated Sellers and Southerland, 8-2
Stewart and Sneeder defeated Koske and Golden, 8-3
Pace 5, Navarre 2
Logan lost to AJ Rabinowitz, 8-0
Griffin lost to Michael Ennis, 8-4
Stewart lost to Elijah Walls, 8-6
Sneeder defeated James Richardson, 8-3
Casey defeated Ryan Goff, 8-2
Logan and Griffin lost to Rabinowitz and Ennis, 9-7
Stewart and Sneeder lost to Walls and Richardson, 8-5
You must be logged in to post a comment Login