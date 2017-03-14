Navarre’s tennis teams split matches

Navarre’s tennis teams split a pair of matches last week. The girls rolled to a 6-1 win over Escambia while the boys blanked the Gators 7-0 Tuesday. Against Pace on Wednesday, Navarre’s girls lost a close one, falling 4-3, and the boys were knocked off 5-2 by the Patriots.

Below are the results from both matches.

Girls

Navarre 6, Escambia 1

Sultana Pohlmann def. Haley Meyers 6-1

Jordan Wallace defeated Dakota Fulton, 8-0

Haley Carroll defeated Ashton Floda 8-1

Megan Rudman defeated Laramie Cupp, 8-0

Leloni Strayhorn defeated Samantha Wilson 8-6

Pohlamann and Wallace defeated Myers and Fulton, 8-0

Carroll and Stikeleather lost to Floda and Wilson,8-5

Pace 4, Navarre 3

Pohlmann defeated Sarah Rabinowitz, 8-5

Wallace defeated Emma Price, 8-4

Carroll lost to Julie Abrams, 9-7

Hannah Pinson lost to Isa Lampitor, 8-3

Rudman lost to Olivia Surdel, 8-1

Pohlmann and Wallace defeated Rabinowitz and Price, 8-5

Carroll and Faith Hawkins lost to Abrams and Lampitoc, 8-5

Boys

Navarre 7, Escambia 0

Ryan Logan defeated Leonard Sellers, 8-4

Sam Griffin defeated Gavin Southerland, 8-2

Chris Stewart defeated Jakob Koske, 8-3

Stahi Sneeder defeated Dean Golden, 8-6

Gannon Casey defeated Dawson Owen, 8-0

Logan and Griffin defeated Sellers and Southerland, 8-2

Stewart and Sneeder defeated Koske and Golden, 8-3

Pace 5, Navarre 2

Logan lost to AJ Rabinowitz, 8-0

Griffin lost to Michael Ennis, 8-4

Stewart lost to Elijah Walls, 8-6

Sneeder defeated James Richardson, 8-3

Casey defeated Ryan Goff, 8-2

Logan and Griffin lost to Rabinowitz and Ennis, 9-7

Stewart and Sneeder lost to Walls and Richardson, 8-5

