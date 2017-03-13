Raiders finish as runner-up at district weightlifting meet

Xavier Fernandez and Omari Green both won district championships in their respective weight classes Friday and helped Navarre’s boys weightlifting team finish second as a team at the District 2-2A meet at home.

Two-time state champion Choctaw won the title with 91 points. Navarre was second with 61 points.

“We knew Choctaw was going to be the favorite and that we were competing for second,” Navarre head coach Jay Walls said. “We had a really good day and had points in every weight class.”

The Raiders did indeed have a great day, with 18 lifters finishing in the top six and advancing to the regional meet March 20 at Fort Walton Beach.

Fernandez repeated as a district champion, coming through with a total lift of 560 pounds to win the 169-pound division. He won the title at 183 pounds last year.

Green, who was third at 183 pounds last season, won his first district title at 199 pounds. He recorded a total lift of 580 pounds.

In eight of the 10 weight classes, two Raiders finished in the top six. Daniel Bost and Bo Hering were both runner-ups. Bost had a total lift of 585 in the 183-pound division and Hering had a total lift of 590 in the 219-pound weight class.

