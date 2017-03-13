Navarre’s baseball team wins its first two games of season

Navarre’s baseball team finally got the win it was looking for when it traveled to Pensacola last Tuesday and squared off against Washington. The Raiders knocked off the Wildcats 6-0.

The Raider hitters jumped on the Wildcat pitcher early and put two runs on the board in the top of the first. Will Woodcock, Cyrus Grimes, Andre Macedo, and Ryan Cocker each had hits in the frame that led to the two runs.

The hit parade continued in the next at bat for the Raiders.

Woodcock, Grimes, Macedo, and Cocker each collected their second hit, and Zach Gonzalez and Dusty Rogers added their first. The six hits in the second would lead to four more runners crossing the plate to push the score to 6-0.

Navarre continued its winning ways Thursday, topping Pensacola Catholic 7-3. The Raiders scored five runs in the fifth to pull away from the Crusaders.

