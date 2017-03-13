Cold weather shelter open in Milton

By Staff Reporters on March 13, 2017

A cold weather shelter for the homeless or heatless will be open Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15 at Ferris Hill Baptist Church, 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton.

Those who would like to stay at the shelter must arrive between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. No one will be admitted after 8:30 p.m. unless brought in by law enforcement. The shelter closes at 7 a.m. each morning.

The cold weather shelter typically opens on nights when the temperature is expected to drop below 40 degrees.

Contact Us

Navarre Press

7502 Harvest Village Ct.
Navarre FL 32566

info@navarrepress.com
850-939-8040

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Your Name

Your Email

captcha
Enter the code from above.

Search in Site

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Navarre Press
© Copyright 2016-2020 Sandpaper Publishing, Inc. Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  