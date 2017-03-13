Cold weather shelter open in Milton

A cold weather shelter for the homeless or heatless will be open Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15 at Ferris Hill Baptist Church, 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton.

Those who would like to stay at the shelter must arrive between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. No one will be admitted after 8:30 p.m. unless brought in by law enforcement. The shelter closes at 7 a.m. each morning.

The cold weather shelter typically opens on nights when the temperature is expected to drop below 40 degrees.

