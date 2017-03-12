Wrong-way driver dead and Gulf Breeze woman and infant hospitalized

An early morning crash on Saturday, March 11 on U.S. 98 near Holley by the Sea in Navarre left Sherry Vitale, 56, of Navarre dead. According to Florida Highway Patrol reports, the accident occurred at 12:50 a.m. when Vitale drove her 1997 Chevy Cavalier east in the inside lane of westbound Highway 98. Rachel Price, 29, of Gulf Breeze and a two-year-old infant were traveling west in the inside westbound lane of U.S. 98 in a 2011 Honda Pilot when the left corner of Vitale’s vehicle struck Price’s car. As a result of the force of impact, both vehicles rotated counter-clockwise and both vehicles came to rest in the westbound inside lane. Price and the infant were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in serious condition. According to the report, both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident and the infant was in a restrained car seat. Charges are pending and alcohol was not listed as a factor in the accident according to the FHP report.

