Encompass Church held their first official Sunday service this week at Helen Back Again in Navarre.

The casual-style service was focused on what this new church would be and why it was needed in the community.

Read the full article in the March 9 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.