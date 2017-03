Grandparents raising grandchildren is more common than people realize.

Statistics from the U.S. Census in 2010 show that 4.9 million children under age 18 were being raised solely by their grandparents, a total double the number (2.4 million) in the 2000 census.

Read the full article in the March 9 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.