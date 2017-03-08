Extended school day put on hold

In an email to Santa Rosa School District teachers and staff, Superintendent Tim Wyrosdick announced that expanding the school day by 30 minutes will not occur in the coming school year.

In January, Wyrosdick urged the school board to set aside $3 million for moving all county schools back to a seven period day rather than the current six periods. The school district initially shortened the school day due to budgetary constraints in years past.

In the email Wyrosdick sited the need for more community and educator input.

“Rushing this decision without all the needed information would be wrong, and we simply do not have enough time to explore all our options and make ready for next year,” he wrote. “So, we will postpone our decision until we have some more input from some talented teachers, our incredible students, parents and community members.”

The current school schedule will be utilized for the 2017-18 school year he said.

An input surveys has been posted to the top of the school districts web page at santarosa.k12.fl.us. Wyrosdick said he expects to have a decision on schedule changes by fall 2017.

