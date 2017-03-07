Raider boys knock off Wildcats in tennis match

Navarre’s boys tennis team made a little history last Wednesday, beating Washington for the first time in program history. The Raiders nailed down a 4-3 win over the Wildcats.

The girls weren’t as fortunate against Washington, falling 6-1.

Both teams earned wins Thursday, however, in a match against Tate. Navarre’s girls won 4-3 and the boys team picked up a 5-2 victory.

In the win over Washington, Chris Stewart and Stathi Sneeder won at third and fourth singles, respectively, with Stewart defeating Elijah Williams 8-3 and Sneeder knocking off Mark Yepichin 8-1.

Gannon Casey defeated Peter Colagero at fifth singles, picking up an 8-6 win.

The other Navarre win in the match came at second doubles, where Stewart and Sneeder earned an 8-3 win over Colagero and Kerry Marvin.

The only win for the girls in the match against Washington came at second singles as Jordan Wallace notched an 8-1 win over Brooke Gaston.

