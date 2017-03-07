Raiders still searching for first win in baseball

Navarre’s baseball team is still looking for its first victory under new head coach Jon Boddy. The Raiders dropped three games last week, falling to Pace Tuesday, and then losing back to back district games to Milton Thursday and Friday.

The Raiders have led in every game except for the season opener which they lost by a run, but have been unable to hold those leads, and fell to 0-5 on the young season.

Navarre lost 17-4 to Pace and then fell 11-6 and 6-5 to Milton Thursday and Friday night.

Read the full article in the Jan. 26 issue of Navarre Press.

