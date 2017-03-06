Raider girls track team places second at Patriot Invitational

By Brian Lester on March 6, 2017

Navarre’s girls track team turned in its best showing of the season, taking second at the Frank Lay Patriot Invitational Friday in Pace.

Abigail Pantlitz sprinted to a win the 100-meter dash and also helped the 400 and mile relay teams earn first-place finishes as well. Khiara Newton soared to a personal-best height of 10-feet-6-inches to win the pole vault.

Navarre racked up 76 points, placing second to Pace, which tallied 100.33 points.

Pantlitz, who is only a freshman, won the 100 in a personal-best time of 12.39. She teamed up with Mikayla Mayfield, Hailey Neely and Alexandra Nicely to record a time of 51.11. She was on the mile relay team with Jennifer Seward, Jessika Seward and Ty Stringfield. The squad recorded a winning time of 4:25.14.

Read the full article in the March 9 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Contact Us

Navarre Press

7502 Harvest Village Ct.
Navarre FL 32566

info@navarrepress.com
850-939-8040

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Your Name

Your Email

captcha
Enter the code from above.

Search in Site

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Navarre Press
© Copyright 2016-2020 Sandpaper Publishing, Inc. Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  