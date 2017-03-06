Raider girls track team places second at Patriot Invitational

Navarre’s girls track team turned in its best showing of the season, taking second at the Frank Lay Patriot Invitational Friday in Pace.

Abigail Pantlitz sprinted to a win the 100-meter dash and also helped the 400 and mile relay teams earn first-place finishes as well. Khiara Newton soared to a personal-best height of 10-feet-6-inches to win the pole vault.

Navarre racked up 76 points, placing second to Pace, which tallied 100.33 points.

Pantlitz, who is only a freshman, won the 100 in a personal-best time of 12.39. She teamed up with Mikayla Mayfield, Hailey Neely and Alexandra Nicely to record a time of 51.11. She was on the mile relay team with Jennifer Seward, Jessika Seward and Ty Stringfield. The squad recorded a winning time of 4:25.14.

