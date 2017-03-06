Navarre’s boys track team wins Patriot Invitational

Navarre’s boys track team left no doubt about which team was the best at the Frank Lay Patriot Invitational Friday afternoon at Pace.

The Raiders dominated the field, racking up 160 points, easily out-distancing second-place Gulf Breeze, which tallied 76 points.

Nine first-place finishes fueled the effort, with Sam Bassham and Lee Jones winning two events apiece. Bassham won the 110 and 300-meter hurdles. He clocked in with a time of 15.24 in the 110 and 43.75 in the 300. Jones won the 100 with a time of 11.51 and earned a win in the 200 with a time of 23.75.

Charlie Orth soared to a personal-best in the pole vault, reaching a height of 13-feet-6 inches.

Dante Wright won the 400 with a time of 51.49 and Austin Epstein won the 3200, crossing the line in a time of 10:29.23.

The Raiders won the 400 relay (44.37) and mile relay (3:34.38) as well. Royce Thomas, Xavier Allen, Dante Wright and Lee Jones are on the 400 relay squad while Allen and Wright teamed up with George Herring and Christian Brothers in the mile relay.

Ethan Fulk had strong showings as the lone competitor in three adaptive track events. He took first in the shot put (7-5 1/2), 200 (1:30.68) and 800 (6:38.81).

