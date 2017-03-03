Freer’s Heating & Air Conditioning still going strong after 10 years in business

PAID ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Freer, the local business owner & operator, is a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Freer spent 18 of those years at Hurlburt Field. After working in the military as a helicopter mechanic, Freer knew that once he retired to the civilian world he would navigate toward HVAC work.

The mechanical experience Mr. Freer gained while in the service is what would lay the foundation for the future business, Freer’s Heating & Air Conditioning, which would be owned & operated in Navarre, Florida.

Freer’s Heating & Air Conditioning opened for business in 2007, and still to date, offers AC full-service repair and replacement.

Mr. Freer built his business off of the community relationships that were established during his time in service. He accredits a great deal of his business’ success to the military men and women that were some of his first customers and biggest supporters in his early business days. Mr. Freer believes in supporting local people and businesses who are trying to grow in this community, “I’m retired military, and we offer military discounts. We support the local community and different organizations. We sponsor high school sports as well, including the football, baseball, and swim team at Navarre High School.”

Today, Mr. Freer is a state-certified contractor, who continues to keep his military history near to his heart. Freer’s Heating & Air Conditioning currently has three military veterans on staff. In addition to his love for the military, Mr. Freer has a great love for his family who lives locally. Freer’s Heating & Air Conditioning is family-owned and operated.

Specifically, Freer’s Heating & Air Conditioning offers the following services: Aeroseal duct sealing, duct cleaning, insulation, seasonal maintenance checks, indoor air quality improvements etc.

These services are offered in the following local areas: Navarre, Gulf Breeze, Mary Esther, Fort Walton Beach, Milton, and Pensacola.

Technicians are out on jobs Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 5p.m. as well as Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Freer’s Heating & Air strives for 100% honesty and integrity, and they pride themselves on being a value-based company. Freer said, “We might not have the cheapest prices, but what you get for the price you pay is GREAT value as well as customer service”.

Business has certainly gone well for Mr. Freer over the years, receiving great reviews from past & present customers in the area. And ultimately Mr. Freer believes that, “Customer satisfaction is the business’ #1 goal, and we take much pride in knowing our customers are happy with the service we provide them.”

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

