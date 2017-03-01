U.S. Highway 98 expansion reshaping Navarre

U.S. Highway 98 is more than 10,000 trips a day in excess of its capacity according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Solutions for 98’s congestion have been a topic of discussion for many years in Navarre.

To read the full article or to view maps of the proposed expansion that may affect local businesses and homes, pick up a copy of the March 1 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Click here to view a map of the U.S. Highway 98 expansion.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

