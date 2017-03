Don’t be a “Fraidy Cat.”

That’s what current and former lawmakers advise in response to the recent timidity of Santa Rosa County Commission Chairman Rob Williamson about supporting resolutions that oppose bills backed by influential Tallahassee legislators.

Read the full article in the March 1 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.