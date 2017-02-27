Navarre’s boys track team takes second at invite

Navarre’s boys track team finished second at the Wildcat-Raider Invitational Saturday at Washington High School in Pensacola. The girls placed sixth with 55 points. Pine Forest won the girls championship with 144 points. West Florida won the boys title.

The Raiders were originally announced as the champions of the meet with a 124-121 edge over the Jaguars, but due to scoring issues, Navarre is officially second to West Florida. No official point totals are available, although attempts have been made to contact the scoring manager for the invite.

Navarre received credit for the 20 points earned by adaptive track athlete Ethan Fulk in the shot put and 800, but FHSAA rules state those points have to be counted in a separated division. The 1600 results for the boys have also been lost, so no point totals are available for those.

On the track, Sam Bassham and the 400 relay team both took home first-place finishes for the boys team. Bassham finished first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.11. Royce Thomas, Josh Allen, Dante Wright and Lee Jones teamed up in the 400 relay to clock in with an event-winning time of 44.05.

Khiara Newton led the girls team with a personal-best effort in the pole vault. A state qualifier a year ago, Newton finished first in the pole vault with a height of 10-feet-6-inches. Her previous best was 9-6.

Read the full article in the March 2 issue of Navarre Press.

