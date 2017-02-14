Raiders show promise in preseason action

Kelly Hayes watched as her Navarre softball team racked up hit after hit in a preseason game against Pensacola last Wednesday night in Gulf Breeze.

The Raiders dominated the Tigers offensively, rolling to an 18-2 victory, and Hayes was pleased to see the team click in that manner even if the game didn’t count in the standings.

“Tonight was all about getting at-bats. It was good to see what we had. We have a lot of new players this year and we played well.”

Emily Cannington was among a host of players who stepped up for the Raiders at the plate. She drilled a two-run double in the first to extend Navarre’s lead to 4-0.

Kallie Anderson came through with one of the biggest hits of the night in the second inning, drilling a two-run triple to centerfield. That big hit put the Raiders in front 8-1.

Hanna Stapleton smacked a two-run double in third, stretching Navarre’s lead to 14-2 and Nathalie Holbrook finished off the scoring with a three-run double. The game ended after three innings.

“I thought we did a good job of putting the ball in play, and we also put it where we needed to in order to score runs,” Hayes said.

Allison Gutierrez did her part on the mound, looking sharp as she allowed just two runs.

“She is only a freshman,” Hayes said. “It was a good experience for her and she did well.”

