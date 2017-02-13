New era begins for Navarre baseball

Spring training begins this week in Major League Baseball, but the high school teams in Florida have been swinging the bats and fielding grounders for several weeks already.

First year Navarre head coach Jon Boddy is ready to get the 2017 season underway, and that will happen Thursday at 7 p.m. in Pensacola against Catholic H.S.

Boddy was the head coach at Woodham for several years. He also managed the squad at Baker. Boddy spent the last ten years as an assistant at West Florida before taking the position at Navarre after Scott Murphy stepped down last year.

“I am excited about this opportunity.” “It was the right time for me to make this move,” said Boddy when talking about his new challenge. Boddy inherits a squad with thirteen seniors, most of which either started or played significant innings last year. “We have a great bunch of kids,” says Boddy. “I am impressed with our depth and experience.”

Boddy will be assisted this year by coaches with familiar names. The freshman team will be led by Navarre grads M.J. Chellette and Clark Brown.

The skippers for the JV squad are Trey Rose, B.G. Hill, and Corey Catyb, all Navarre alums. Steve Madle returns to the varsity squad for a third season. The one newcomer this year is Chris Williams, who played for Boddy at Woodham.

