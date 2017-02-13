Hasselberg let go as coach of the Ice Flyers

Kevin Hasselberg has been let go as the head coach of the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

“After evaluating the entire season over the past few weeks and where we stand today, I’ve come to this extremely difficult decision,” Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris stated in a press release. “Kevin came in here, worked tirelessly and put everything into this team and I truly appreciate that. “Unfortunately, the results haven’t been what we want and need them to be.”

The Ice Flyers entered the season as the reigning SPHL champions but are 15-15-6 and in seventh place in the standings. The decision to get rid of Hasselberg comes just a day after the Ice Flyers completed a three-game sweep of Peoria at home.

Hasselberg was hired last summer as the head coach of the Ice Flyers. It was his first job at the pro hockey level after years of coaching junior hockey in Canada.

The Ice Flyers will name their new head coach at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

