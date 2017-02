Cig the green sea turtle creation “swam” his way to the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center (NBSTCC) Friday joining the center’s resident loggerhead sea turtle Gigi.

Read the full article in the Feb. 9 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.