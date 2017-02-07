Sheriff warns murder suspect Boyette ‘turn yourself in’

Santa Rosa Sheriff Bob Johnson addressed triple homicide suspect William “Billy” Boyette Jr. directly during a press conference Tuesday morning.

In his statement, Johnson said Boyette’s continual flight from police will only end in one of two ways: in custody or in a cemetery.

Boyette is wanted for the Jan. 31 murders of Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore committed in Milton. While on the run from officers Boyette is suspected of murdering Peggy Broz in Lillian, Alabama and shooting Kayla Crocker in Beulah, Florida. Crocker is in critical condition in the hospital according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s office.

Boyette and his alleged accomplice, Mary Rice, have been spotted on multiple security cameras putting him in Santa Rosa, Escambia, Okaloosa and Baldwin counties.

A $21,000 reward has been issued for information that leads to Boyette’s arrest. If Boyette or Rice are spotted, citizens are directed to call 911 immediately and to avoid contact. Boyette should be assumed to be armed and extremely dangerous. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 850-437-STOP.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.

