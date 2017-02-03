Raiders ride into postseason with momentum

Momentum is on the side of Navarre’s boys basketball team as it heads into the postseason.

The Raiders capped off the regular season Thursday night with a hard-fought 52-39 win over Milton in an intense non-district showdown. It’s the third win in the last four games, which have all been played on the road.

Matt Harshany led the way with 20 points and Tyrese Harvey added 10 points for the Raiders, who improved to 12-13 on the season.

Navarre held a 13-6 lead after one quarter and went into halftime with a 24-10 advantage. The Panthers closed the gap to four at 38-34 late in the fourth before the Raiders hit nine consecutive free throws to seal the deal.

The Raiders return to action Tuesday in a District 1-8A semifinal against rival Gulf Breeze. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Navarre.

