Triple Threat! Raiders win third consecutive weightlifting crown

Navarre climbed to the top of the girls weightlifting mountain Thursday at Belleview High School, winning its third consecutive 2A state championship.

With Payton Watson and Savannah Diel repeating as state champions in their respective weight classes, the Raiders racked up 22 points at the meet to claim their fourth title in the last five years. Spruce Creek finished second with 17 points.

Watson claimed her second consecutive championship in the 101-pound weight division with a total lift of 285 pounds. Diel is the champion at 119 pounds for the second year in a row, coming through with a total lift of 365 pounds.

Rabiya Emruli was one of two lifters to finish as a runner-up. She took second in the 119-pound division with a total lift of 285 points and Hannah Stapleton was second at 183 pounds with a total lift of 375 pounds. Amaya Craig took fourth in the weight class with a 335 total.

Shailyn Jackson and Kristin Dyer took sixth in their respective weight classes as each scored a point for the Raiders. Jackson had a total lift of 335 in the 199 pound weight class and Dyer had a total lift of 395 pounds in the unlimited division.

