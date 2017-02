Dottie Peoples retired as the executive director of the Northwest Florida Area Agency on Aging in 2011. She still serves on the agency’s board and was recently given another opportunity to work closely with the group, landing a spot on the Florida Department of Elderly Affairs Advisory Council.

Read the full article in the Feb. 2 issue of Navarre Press. Subscribe online at navarrepress.com for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.