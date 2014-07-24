Vandals tag sand crab pavilion

Graffiti now mars the Sand Crab pavilion at Navarre Beach. A photo taken July 23 shows the graffiti along the top railing, benches, floor and steps of the pavilion. It is located directly across from the stop sign at the end of the Navarre Beach Causeway. According to Santa Rosa County utilities supervisor Terry Wallace, crews will paint over the graffiti in the next few days.

