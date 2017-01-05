Plunges net thousands for local charities

By Jamie Gentry on January 5, 2017

Historically, new year’s day plunges take place in frigid waters and cold temperatures making it a challenge to complete. But when you live in Florida, it isn’t such a challenge, especially this winter. With temperatures in the 70s, weather conditions were favorable as hundreds of locals and visitors plunged into Navarre Beach’s waters new year’s day. It was part of the second annual Pelican Plunge at the fishing pier and the Penguin Plunge at Juana’s Pagodas.

