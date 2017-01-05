Plunges net thousands for local charities

Historically, new year’s day plunges take place in frigid waters and cold temperatures making it a challenge to complete. But when you live in Florida, it isn’t such a challenge, especially this winter. With temperatures in the 70s, weather conditions were favorable as hundreds of locals and visitors plunged into Navarre Beach’s waters new year’s day. It was part of the second annual Pelican Plunge at the fishing pier and the Penguin Plunge at Juana’s Pagodas.

Read the full article in the Jan. 5 issue of Navarre Press. Click here to subscribe for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.



Upcoming events no event show event-list page