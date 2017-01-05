High schoolers prep for tests to determine college future

By Jamie Gentry on January 5, 2017

As the second half of the school year looms on the horizon, many high school juniors are gearing up for college preparation while seniors finalize their plans for post-graduation.

For many students, part of that planning involves taking the ACT or SAT. Most universities and colleges require a score on at least one of these academic tests be submitted along with applications to their institution. And while many other factors determine admission, a score that doesn’t meet the minimum requirement for a school can land a student’s application in the rejection letter pile.

