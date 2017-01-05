Visit Florida scrutinized for clandestine contracts

Florida’s contracted tourism agency Visit Florida came under fire just months before the legislature would meet to decide whether to approve a $76 million budget for the organization. The criticism has resulted in the resignation of the company’s President and CEO Will Seccombe.

The drama centered on a supposedly privileged $1 million contract between Visit Florida and music artist Armando Christian Perez, better known as Pitbull.

