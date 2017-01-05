Visit Florida scrutinized for clandestine contracts

By Jamie Gentry on January 5, 2017

Florida’s contracted tourism agency Visit Florida came under fire just months before the legislature would meet to decide whether to approve a $76 million budget for the organization. The criticism has resulted in the resignation of the company’s President and CEO Will Seccombe.

The drama centered on a supposedly privileged $1 million contract between Visit Florida and music artist Armando Christian Perez, better known as Pitbull.

