Getting medical marijuana no easy task

After more than 70 percent of Florida’s voters approved an amendment to the state’s constitution broadening allowable use of medical marijuana, law makers at the state and local level were scrambling to put regulations in place and sort out fact from fiction as Amendment 2 went into effect Jan. 3.

As the Florida Senate Health Policy Committee met with representatives, regulatory officials and stakeholders to discuss regulations, the Santa Rosa Board of County Commissioners scheduled a meeting with Colorado lobbyist Melissa Kuipers Blake for Jan. 12 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss what this new industry could mean for Santa Rosa.

