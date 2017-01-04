Woman stabs mother over collard greens

By Staff Reporters on January 4, 2017

Kendra Sue Cohens, 41, of Nina Street in Navarre was arrested Dec. 27, and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Deputies responded to a home in the 2100 block of Nina Street for reports of a cutting. And according to the arrest report, when the deputy entered the home she found Cohens’ mother, age 58, on the kitchen floor with a large amount of blood on the floor beside her head.

Read the full article in the Jan. 5 issue of Navarre Press. Click here to subscribe for as little as $38 per year.

