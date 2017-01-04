Woman stabs mother over collard greens

Kendra Sue Cohens, 41, of Nina Street in Navarre was arrested Dec. 27, and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Deputies responded to a home in the 2100 block of Nina Street for reports of a cutting. And according to the arrest report, when the deputy entered the home she found Cohens’ mother, age 58, on the kitchen floor with a large amount of blood on the floor beside her head.

Read the full article in the Jan. 5 issue of Navarre Press. Click here to subscribe for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections