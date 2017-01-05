NOTICE OF INTENT TO CONSIDER AN ORDINANCE | Legal #2994

NOTICE OF INTENT TO CONSIDER AN ORDINANCE

The reading and adoption of the following proposed Ordinances by the Board of County Commissioners of Santa Rosa County, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., January 26, 2017, in the Commissioners meeting room at the County Administrative Complex, located at 6495 Caroline Street, Milton, Florida.

AN ORDINANCE RELATING TO SANTA ROSA COUNTY; AMENDING ORDINANCE 2016-01 AND AMENDING CHAPTER 23 OF THE SANTA ROSA COUNTY FLORIDA CODE BY AMENDING SECTION 23-76 BOATING REGULATIONS FOR POLYNESIAN ISLES CANALS AREA; ESTABLISHING BOATING RESTRICTIONS/ REGULATIONS; PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; PROVIDING FOR CODIFICATION; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND, PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

AN ORDINANCE RELATING TO SANTA ROSA COUNTY; AMENDING ORDINANCE 2013-22 AND AMENDING CHAPTER 23-75 OF THE SANTA ROSA COUNTY FLORIDA CODE BY AMENDING BOATING RESTRICTIONS/REGULATIONS FOR THE OYSTER PILE BOAT RAMP AREA; PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; PROVIDING FOR CODIFICATION; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND, PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The Ordinance may be inspected by the public prior to the above scheduled meeting at the Office of the Clerk of Courts, BOCC Support Services Department, 6495 Caroline Street, Milton, Florida. All interested parties should take notice that if they decide to appeal any decision made by the Board of County Commissioners with respect to any matter coming before said Board at said meeting, it is their individual responsibility to insure that a record of the proceeding they are appealing exists and for such purpose they will need to insure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record shall include the testimony and the evidence upon which their appeal is to be based. Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to these proposed ordinances. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a public hearing you are entitled to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Emily Spencer at (850) 983-1855 or at 6495 Caroline Street, Milton at least one (1) week prior to the date of the public hearing.

Legal #2994

