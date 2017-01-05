INVITATION TO BID | Legal #2995

INVITATION TO BID

NAVARRE BEACH LIFT STATION No. 7 REPLACEMENT

Invitation is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Santa Rosa County, Florida, is calling for and requesting bids from only properly licensed Contractors for providing an upgrade sanitary sewer lift station located on Navarre Beach, Florida.

All bids must be in writing and delivered by hand, overnight courier service, or U.S. Mail to the Santa Rosa County Procurement Department, 6495 Caroline Street, Suite J, Milton, Florida 32570, and must be received by 9:00 a.m. CST, January 31, 2017, at which time will be publicly opened. Secondary delivery location shall be to Suite M at the above address. E-mailed bid responses will be rejected. Only bids received by the aforestated time, date and location will be considered. All bids shall be sealed and clearly labeled, “ITB 17-012 NAVARRE BEACH LIFT STATION No.7 REPLACEMENT”. Please provide the original proposal, labeled “ORIGINAL”, and SIX (6) copies labeled “COPY” (7 total complete packages) along with one (1) electronic file in OCR (readable) PDF format.

A pre-bid conference will be held 09:30 a.m. (CST), January 18, 2017 at the Navarre Beach Water and Sewer Department, 1411 Utility Drive, Navarre Beach, FL 32561. A tour of the Project Site will be conducted immediately following the conference.

Specifications may be secured by download from the Santa Rosa County Website: www.santarosa.fl.gov (keyword BIDS).

Questions concerning this bid should be directed in writing to CH2M Project Manager, Scott Jernigan at Scott.Jernigan@ch2m.com or (850) 941-7282. Questions will not be accepted or addressed if submitted after 4:30 p.m. (CST), on January 27, 2017.

The Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids in whole or in part and to waive all informalities and to award the bid that it determines to be in the best interest of Santa Rosa County. Santa Rosa County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or handicapped status in employment or provision of service.

By order of the Board of County Commissioners of Santa Rosa County, Florida.

Legal #2995

