Raiders’ comeback attempt falls short in loss to Jaguars

On the brink of a comeback early in the fourth quarter Tuesday night, Navarre’s girls basketball team couldn’t slow down Mobile Christian down the stretch and fell 40-22 to the Jaguars in a non-conference game at home.

Knocked back on their heels at the start of the game, falling behind 10-0 right out of the gate, the Raiders battled back and closed the gap to 23-17 on a pair of free throws by Skye Buckner with 6:51 to go in the game.

That was as close as the Raiders (2-12) would get the rest of the way as they lost their third consecutive game.

Navarre could have folded after trailing 10-0 in the opening quarter and going into halftime down 19-5. Shots were difficult to come by in the first half, largely due to the pressure applied by the Jaguars, and the Raiders had a tough time preventing Mobile Christian from getting easy shots near the basket.

A layup by Ty Stringfield ended Navarre’s scoring drought, cutting the Jaguars lead to 10-2 with 7:40 left in the half. Arleigh East nailed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the half for Navarre’s only other points in the first two quarters of play.

Navarre came out of the locker room in the second half more inspired, pressuring the ball and creating turnovers that led to scoring opportunities.

Stringfield knocked down back-to-back jumpers in the lane to cut the Mobile Christian lead to 21-9 with 4:40 left in the third.

Killian Casey then stepped up a couple of minutes later, hitting two consecutive jumpers as the Raiders pulled within 23-13 with 1:50 to play in the third.

