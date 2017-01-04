Five Things to Know in Florida for Jan. 4

OFFICIAL: DOG THAT ATTACKED FAMILY OVER SWEATER EUTHANIZED

Hillsborough County spokeswoman Kara Walker says the pit bull mix named Scarface was put down because it posed a high risk to the public and because it suffered severe stab wounds during the attack. Tampa police say the dog bit a 52-year-old woman who was trying to dress it Friday, and that her husband was attacked while trying to pull it off her. Police say the couple’s 22-year-old son was attacked while trying to stop the dog by stabbing it in the neck and head.

RARE EXPERIMENTAL WWII PENNY MADE OF GLASS HEADED TO AUCTION

Owner Roger Burdette says the coin is the only known unbroken glass penny in existence. During the war, copper was needed for ammunition. The U.S. Mint authorized tests that included making uncirculated pennies from other metals, plastic and rubber. The Blue Ridge Glass Co. in Tennessee made experimental pennies using tempered glass.

MANATEE STUCK IN STORM DRAIN BEING RELEASED INTO THE WILD

State wildlife officials say the female manatee is being released into the water at Blue Spring State Park near Orange City in central Florida. The 9-foot-long manatee became trapped in November in a Jacksonville storm train. After being rescued by Jacksonville firefighters and staff from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the manatee was taken to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.

KEYS OFFICIALS ASK NUCLEAR REGULATORS TO DENY 2 NEW REACTORS

Aqueduct authority officials sent a letter last week to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission criticizing operations at the nuclear power plant just north of the island chain. A plume of salt water flowing from the plant threatens the Keys’ water supply. The Florida Department Environmental Protection has found FPL in violation of its permits and state rules.

15 SEA TURTLES RESCUED OFF CAPE COD WILL RECOVER IN FLORIDA

The Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were rescued over the last few weeks from the waters off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and initially were treated by New England Aquarium staff. They arrived Monday at the Turtle Hospital in Marathon. Hospital manager Bette Zirkelbach says the turtles will be treated with antibiotics, vitamins and a healthy diet. The turtles also will be kept warm in 75-degree water.

