Gulf Breeze may delay medical pot sales

Although medical marijuana sales are supposed to be available in more Florida venues starting this week, the City of Gulf Breeze is considering a one-year moratorium on dispensing and treatment centers within its borders.

Acknowledging that 71 percent of state voters approved an amendment to the Florida Constitution in November that legalizes a stronger form of medical marijuana for use by individuals with an expanded list of conditions, the proposed Gulf Breeze ordinance would put that on hold for up to a year within city limits.

