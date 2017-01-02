Gulf Breeze may delay medical pot sales

By Rob Johnson on January 2, 2017

Although medical marijuana sales are supposed to be available in more Florida venues starting this week, the City of Gulf Breeze is considering a one-year moratorium on dispensing and treatment centers within its borders.

Acknowledging that 71 percent of state voters approved an amendment to the Florida Constitution in November that legalizes a stronger form of medical marijuana for use by individuals with an expanded list of conditions, the proposed Gulf Breeze ordinance would put that on hold for up to a year within city limits.

marijuana-grow-house

