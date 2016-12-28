Department of Health to offer shots by appointment

Beginning Jan. 2, 2017, immunizations will be offered by appointment only at the Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County. Appointments will be available during regular clinic hours at all DOH-Santa Rosa locations by calling 850-983-5200.

Immunizations for children ages 2 months through 18 years are offered at no fee through the Vaccines for Children Program. There is a fee for adult vaccines.

For more information, contact DOH-Santa Rosa at 983-5200.

