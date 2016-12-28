Five Things to Know in Florida for Dec. 28

OFFICIALS: FLORIDA HOTEL FIRE SET ON PURPOSE

A spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office says several mattresses outside the Unno Boutique Hotel in Kissimmee were apparently set on fire early Friday morning. Officials haven’t released information about a suspect or motive. The fire started near the back of the building, in a construction area, and moved along to occupied rooms. Officials say firefighters battled the blaze for at least 11 hours.

AUTHORITIES: SMALL PLANE MISSING IN EASTERN TENNESSEE

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen says authorities are seeking a Cessna 182 aircraft and searchers are focusing about 15 miles south-southeast of the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport. She said three people were aboard the aircraft that originated from a Jacksonville, Florida-area airport and was reported missing Monday evening.

TEEN ACCUSED OF RAMMING STOLEN CAR INTO SHERIFF’S CRUISER

Pinellas County Sheriff’s officials say the crash happened Monday in St. Petersburg. Officials say deputies saw the 16-year-old driving a car that had been reported stolen from nearby Pasco County.

DEPUTIES: 83 VEHICLES BROKEN INTO EARLY CHRISTMAS MORNING

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating smashed windows and stolen property at four Estero hotels. Three of the hotels were located near the same Interstate 75 exit, while the fourth was located several miles away.

INJURED SEA TURTLE GOES BACK TO OCEAN AFTER REHAB IN FLORIDA

Dozens of animal lovers gathered on Juno Beach Tuesday morning to watch the release of Nicklen, a 66-pound loggerhead sea turtle found in a Palm Beach County inlet. He suffered from an intestinal infection that made it difficult to float and was treated with antibiotics at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach.