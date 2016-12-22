Addiction relapse looms during holiday season

For those who have recovered from addiction to drugs and alcohol, the holidays can be a stressful time rather than a celebration of joy.

Between guilt, holiday stress, family pressure and all the difficulties that come along with the season, relapse is more common during his period said Twelve Oaks Recovery Center Community Resource Liaison Joanne Devine.

Read the full article in the Dec. 22 issue of Navarre Press. Click here to subscribe for as little as $38 per year.

