Addiction relapse looms during holiday season

By Jamie Gentry on December 22, 2016

For those who have recovered from addiction to drugs and alcohol, the holidays can be a stressful time rather than a celebration of joy.

Between guilt, holiday stress, family pressure and all the difficulties that come along with the season, relapse is more common during his period said Twelve Oaks Recovery Center Community Resource Liaison Joanne Devine.

