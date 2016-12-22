Tourism group hitting reset button

Another abrupt resignation by a volunteer on Santa Rosa’s Tourist Development Council has left some remaining members reassessing their role in the county’s thriving leisure industry.

Alan Lowery has become the second person on the state-authorized panel since April to quit in frustration over what some in the group see as their marginalization by county officials.

“The commissioners usually do what they want to anyway, so I just didn’t see the point,” said Lowery, a retiree who is also a Milton City Councilman.

Voicing the same concern last April, Laurie Gallup, owner of the Navarre Properties vacation accommodations company, also quit.

“I see his and Laurie’s reasoning. I’m just not one to throw up my hands and quit,” said Liz Horton, a council member who is also a marketing executive with Wyndham Resort Quest.

Under Florida law the TDC is supposed to offer representation to the county’s major cities. Some of the remaining four volunteer TDC members said they will recommend Margaret “Peggi” Smith, elected to the Milton City Council last month, to succeed Lowery.

The recent shuffle in community leadership comes at a time when the group is already shifting gears in both its marketing and organizational strategies. Santa Rosa’s paid tourist development director, Julie Morgan, led the way earlier this fall to the firing of the county’s tourism advertising agency, Mobile-based South, Barnette and Patrick. Following her recommendation, the county hired Paradise Advertising of St. Petersburg, which already has as clients such competing destinations as Ameila Island, Daytona Beach and the Everglades.

One of Paradise’s first tasks will be to develop a new brand for Santa Rosa tourism to succeed “Florida’s Playground.” The agency will brainstorm a marketing campaign theme that draws more attention to the area and locates it more precisely in advertisements.

Conflicts instead of collaboration

The council has been plagued by discord at times over the past year or so—mostly in opposition to the tighter leash imposed on it by county officials. For example, although Florida Statute 125.014 specifies a minimum of quarterly meetings by the group, it has long met monthly. But Morgan and District 4 Commissioner Rob Williamson, who is assigned by his colleagues to represent them on the council, pressed for fewer meetings—including those open to the public and media—and the elimination of the panel’s traditional committees from the north and south ends of the county.

Instead, Morgan seeks to initiate closed-door meetings, or focus groups in which council members meet individually with residents to discuss ideas for enhancing the local tourism industry. The focus groups would then pass along their ideas at a reduced number of board meetings.

Some council members questioned the new system. Horton told a reporter last week: “Anybody who wants to come to our meetings can already come and make suggestions.”

The focus groups have been slow to start. In fact, none had been held as of last week, council members said.

Horton expressed disappointment at Lowery’s resignation, which was verbal and without notice. “It was just like ‘boom,’ one day he was there and then he wasn’t,” she said.

One major disagreement endured by the council involved the Tough Mudder Inc. event near Milton last April. The TDC agreed to allocate $20,000 in bed-tax money as an incentive for the the company to hold its event in Santa Rosa County. But Williamson and the commission decided to ignore the council’s recommendation and give Tough Mudder $80,000 in tourist tax money.

It ain’t broke

To be sure, Santa Rosa tourism isn’t struggling. Bed taxes for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30 rose nearly 10 percent over the previous year to $2.4 million from $2.2 million.

Further, having monthly meetings and committees to zero in on ideas for the north and south parts of the county was an idea widely supported on the council.

Even Bill Geist, the consultant hired by Morgan to advise on improving the council, wrote in previously published remarks: “The practice of quarterly meetings also stinks because, inevitably, everybody has to miss a meeting once in a while. With a quarterly format, if you miss a meeting…you don’t participate for half a year.”

Still, council members such as Jack Sanborn, owner of Adventures Unlimited, a Milton area outdoor recreation company, remain steadfast that the panel is of value. Even though council had voted to retain South, Barnette and Patrick, Sanborn told a reporter he’s optimistic about the new ad company, Paradise, and the panel ‘s potential: “I don’t like the way some things have been done but I think we can work it all out.”

Vernon Compton, chairman of the council and director the non-profit Longleaf Alliance Gulf Coast, an environmental protection group, agreed: “Working together is essential in a small group. I think we are headed in the right direction.”

