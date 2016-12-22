Money from state helping fuel growth of BearWise program

It’s too early to tell just how effective the BearWise program will be in Florida but efforts have intensified to make it something that goes a long way in reducing the number of bear-human conflicts.

A total of 12 counties received money from the state last week, including Santa Rosa County. The money will be used to lower the cost of bear-resistant trash cans.

A total of 12 counties received money from the state last week, including Santa Rosa County. The money will be used to lower the cost of bear-resistant trash cans.

