Caring and Sharing packs truckloads of Christmas joy

After months of seeking donations and organizing fundraisers, volunteers of Caring and Sharing of South Santa Rosa County distributed toys and bicycles to hundreds of families who needed help Saturday as part of their annual Christmas toy drive.

In addition to the toy donation, families also picked up packages of food.

After being beaten by Navarre High School in the annual Soup Bowl, Gulf Breeze High School held a second food drive for Caring and Sharing, collecting more than 1,000 pounds of food volunteer Bill Booth said.

Read the full article in the Dec. 22 of Navarre Press. Click here to subscribe for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.



Upcoming events no event show event-list page