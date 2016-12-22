Caring and Sharing packs truckloads of Christmas joy

By Jamie Gentry on December 22, 2016

After months of seeking donations and organizing fundraisers, volunteers of Caring and Sharing of South Santa Rosa County distributed toys and bicycles to hundreds of families who needed help Saturday as part of their annual Christmas toy drive.

In addition to the toy donation, families also picked up packages of food.

After being beaten by Navarre High School in the annual Soup Bowl, Gulf Breeze High School held a second food drive for Caring and Sharing, collecting more than 1,000 pounds of food volunteer Bill Booth said.

toy-drive-1

toy-drive-3-2

toy-drive-2

